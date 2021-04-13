Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VeriSign worth $32,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $635,014,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.22. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.