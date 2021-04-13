Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $38,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $321.51 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.64 and a 200 day moving average of $406.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.19, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,362 shares of company stock valued at $161,268,780 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

