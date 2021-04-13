Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 141.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,678 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pool worth $39,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 3,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 128,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.18 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.02 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.06 and a 200-day moving average of $348.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

