Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,660 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Manulife Financial worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

