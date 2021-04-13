Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,139 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $39,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $4,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $355.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.67 and its 200 day moving average is $342.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

