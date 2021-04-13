Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,585 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Natera worth $34,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natera by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,422 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,014,023 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

