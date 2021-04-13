Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70,251 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,171 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $36,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

