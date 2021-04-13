Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 777,846 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,378,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 777,846 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Apple worth $4,296,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Apple by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 63,143 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Apple by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,305,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $266,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.