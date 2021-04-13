Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,513,125 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,513,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,327,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of American Well as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,743,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,818.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

