Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,395 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Discovery worth $32,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

