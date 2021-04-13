Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 115,770 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,770 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Cerner worth $41,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cerner by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last three months, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

