Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 159,104 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,704 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 159,104 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Citrix Systems worth $40,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

