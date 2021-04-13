Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,582 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $35,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 243,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $252,364,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

