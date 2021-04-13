Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,921 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,921 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Whirlpool worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,357,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $238.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

