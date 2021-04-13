Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,017 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,017 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

