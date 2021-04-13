Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,285 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of MSA Safety worth $37,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $154.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.01. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

