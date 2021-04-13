Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,398 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $39,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

