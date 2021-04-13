Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,766 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $40,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $381.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.06 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Paycom Software from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $468.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.22.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.