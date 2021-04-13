Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $36,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $135.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.78. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

