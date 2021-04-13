Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Shares Up 1.2%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 2,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks. It is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of sparkling and still beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling and selling of natural spring water.

