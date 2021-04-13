Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ball by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,553,000 after buying an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.