Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

