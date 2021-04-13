Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $18.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $64.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kohl’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

