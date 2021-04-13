Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

