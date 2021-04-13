Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $767.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.60 million and the highest is $778.50 million. Pentair posted sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Pentair stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

