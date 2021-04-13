Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post $251.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.41 million. Gentherm reported sales of $228.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

