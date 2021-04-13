Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce $385.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.29 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $392.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NS opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

