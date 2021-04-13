Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28.
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
