Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.