Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Target Hospitality posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

TH opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

