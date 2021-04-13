Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $16.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

