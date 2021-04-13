Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.77.

TSE:BCE opened at C$57.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.84. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$52.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.