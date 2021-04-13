Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.
