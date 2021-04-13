Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ALLY, ALO, AME, ARMK, AT1, BMW, BSY, C, CMG, DAI)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 13th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.50 ($30.00) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £125 ($163.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 61.50 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $265.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €203.00 ($238.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $685.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.