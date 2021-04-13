Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (ALLY, ALO, AME, ARMK, AT1, BMW, BSY, C, CMG, DAI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 13th:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Ally Financial Inc alerts:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €25.50 ($30.00) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a £125 ($163.31) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 61.50 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $265.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €203.00 ($238.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $685.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $715.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $74.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.