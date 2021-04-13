Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2021 – Atea Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

4/6/2021 – Atea Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Atea Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

3/29/2021 – Atea Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

