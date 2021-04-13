Analysts Set Expectations for L’Oréal S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of L’Oréal in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

