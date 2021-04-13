Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (ADN, AHCO, API, BAM.A, BIDU, CADE, EGY, GOOD, KUBTY, LUN)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to an underperform rating. CIBC currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities to a hold rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$19.50 price target on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

