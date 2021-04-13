Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KB Home (KBH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):

4/1/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – KB Home is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, KB Home’s net orders grew 42% for the fiscal fourth quarter, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. The company is expected to benefit from backlog that grew 63% to $2.96 billion. This marked the highest fourth quarter-end backlog (in terms of both homes and value) since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home to generate as much as $6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2021. However, material cost inflation and higher wage resulting from labor shortages are causes of concerns for KB Home. Also, earnings estimates for the current quarter and the year have remained unchanged for the past 30 days.”

2/25/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/19/2021 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/18/2021 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from $41.25 to $46.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $40,317,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

