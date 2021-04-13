Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spirent Communications (SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS: SPMYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – Spirent Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/9/2021 – Spirent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

4/8/2021 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

4/1/2021 – Spirent Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

3/31/2021 – Spirent Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Shares of SPMYY stock remained flat at $$12.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

