Analyzing EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TripAdvisor and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 4.40 $126.00 million $1.08 47.09 EverQuote $248.81 million 4.08 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -127.21

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TripAdvisor and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 1 10 6 0 2.29 EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus price target of $38.16, indicating a potential downside of 23.97%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 62.46%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -24.54% -15.76% -7.30% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TripAdvisor beats EverQuote on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

