Analyzing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank OZK has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Bank OZK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $130.59 million 3.56 $35.76 million $1.29 12.73 Bank OZK $1.27 billion 3.96 $425.91 million $3.30 11.80

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Bank OZK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Farmers National Banc and Bank OZK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bank OZK 0 5 2 0 2.29

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Bank OZK has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Bank OZK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 28.05% 13.01% 1.51% Bank OZK 22.78% 6.58% 1.07%

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Farmers National Banc pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank OZK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Farmers National Banc on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 39 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal, custodial, investment management, and retirement accounts, as well as corporate trust services comprising trustee, paying and registered transfer agent, and other incidental services. In addition, it offers treasury management services comprising automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company provides ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

