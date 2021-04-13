Analyzing GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GWG and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG 5.23% -45.36% -4.40% Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37%

4.9% of GWG shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.4% of GWG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GWG and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG $92.28 million 2.43 $108.11 million N/A N/A Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A

GWG has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GWG and Emergent Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GWG 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

GWG has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GWG beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies. It also operates a financial services product distribution platform; and develops and commercializes epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

