Analyzing Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Inpixon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Inpixon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inpixon and Grow Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $6.30 million 12.55 -$33.99 million N/A N/A Grow Capital $2.37 million 9.75 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpixon.

Risk and Volatility

Inpixon has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Inpixon and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -516.81% -139.37% -86.77% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Summary

Inpixon beats Grow Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices. The company also offers data analytics solutions, such as IPA Wi-Fi, a cloud-based data analytics engine that provides visitor metrics and insights by ingesting diverse data from IoT, third-party, and proprietary sensors; IPA Video analytics to help security personnel combat crime and secure indoor locations; Inpixon Captive Portal, a splash page for their customers to accept terms and conditions before using Wi-Fi; and Shoom Products cloud based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry. It serves shopping malls, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, government agencies, local publications, and others. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

