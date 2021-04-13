Analyzing Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Osiris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31% Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Osiris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 59.07 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osiris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Osiris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 131.58%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Osiris Therapeutics Company Profile

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

