Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.97 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00007966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $264.80 million and $8.97 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,538,198 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

