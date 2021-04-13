Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 57,458 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

