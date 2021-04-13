Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Andritz stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Tuesday. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

