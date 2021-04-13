Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup increased their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. 4,829,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,751.75 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Angi by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,910,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

