Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $169.61 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $169.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

