ANON Reaches Market Cap of $28,562.38 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 55.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. ANON has a market cap of $28,562.38 and $19.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00055704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00261152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

