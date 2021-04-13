AntiMatter Price Hits $5.27 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $49.55 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for about $5.27 or 0.00008340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

